Legion Post 178 struggles against Troy

Van Wert independent sports

TROY — American Legion Post 178 lost to Troy Legion Post 43 10-0 in six innings on Monday.

Four of Post 43’s runs were scored in the first inning and five more came in the fourth. Post 178 had just three hits – one each by TJ Reynolds, Brant Richardson and Jaxson Amweg.

Post 178 (5-9) will play at Ottawa today.