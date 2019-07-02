County office holiday closings announced

VW independent/submitted information

A number of Van Wert County offices will be closed July 4-5 for the Independence Day holiday. Those offices closing for both days include the Van Wert County Clerk of Courts Legal Department and Title Department, Board of County Commissioners’ Office, Common Pleas Court and Adult Probation, Coroner’s Office, Department of Job and Family Services, the Board of Elections, the Emergency Management Agency, the Engineer’s Office, Probate and Juvenile Court, the Juvenile Probation Department, the Prosecutor’s Office, Recorder’s Office, Tax Map Office, Treasurer’s Office, and Veterans Service Office.

The Van Wert County Auditor’s Office, Board of Developmental Disabilities, Health Department, and Soil and Water Conservation District will be closed July 4, but will be open July 5.

The Van Wert County Solid Waste Management District will be closed July 4. The Recycling Center drive-through will be closed July 5, but curbside recycling in Willshire Township and Lima in Allen County will be collected July 5. The drive-through will be open Saturday, July 6, as scheduled.