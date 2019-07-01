Ohio governor signs interim state budget

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed Senate Bill 171, the state operating interim budget, and Senate Bill 172, the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation interim budget, as passed by the Ohio Senate and Ohio House of Representatives.

Governor DeWine did not issue any line-item vetoes.

Governor DeWine issued the following statement regarding the budgets:

“While I am disappointed that the budget process has extended beyond July 1, I want assure all Ohioans that state services will not be interrupted in any way. The House and the Senate passed similar budget proposals, and they both share the principles outlined in my executive budget proposal. I urge the legislative conference committee to continue negotiations and pass a full budget promptly.”