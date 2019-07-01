Clint Warren Marbaugh

Clint Warren Marbaugh, 46, passed away Sunday morning, June 30, 2019, at his residence in Liberty Township, Van Wert County.

Clint Warren Marbaugh

He was born September 29, 1972, in Van Wert, the son of Bradley W. and Audrey L. (Ross) Marbaugh, who both survive in rural Van Wert.

Clint also leaves behind his wife, Cindy Amweg; twin daughters, Katie (Tony Brown) Marbaugh of Shawnee and Cammie (Shola) Ogunkayode of Indianapolis, Indiana; a son, Colt Marbaugh, at home; two granddaughters, Breklynn J. Creekmore and Dara H. Ogunkayode; a brother, Rex (Vicki) Marbaugh of Van Wert; two sisters, Ginny Marbaugh of Van Wert and Lisa Hundley of Middle Point; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mark W. and Coral Marbaugh and Paul and Ila Ross.

Clint was a 1991 graduate of Van Wert High School and was employed at the Van Wert County Engineer’s Office. He was a member of the American Legion Post and Eagles Lodge in Rockford and Willshire Sportsman Club. He was an avid hunter.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City Fire Department and EMS.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.