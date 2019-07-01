Board of Elections offices on E. Ervin Road

VW independent/submitted information

Effective today — Monday, July 1 — the Van Wert County Board of Elections will be located at 1362 E. Ervin Road in Van Wert. The office will continue to have the same phone and fax numbers, as well as email address.

The Board of Elections will be physically operating from the new location; however, the board’s computers are still located at the 120 E. Main St. location and staff members will periodically check on emails and other information.

For more information, call the office at 419.238.4192 or email