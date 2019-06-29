Van Wert rallies past Delphos Jefferson

Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS — A five run fifth inning helped propel Van Wert to a 9-6 ACME baseball win over Delphos Jefferson on Friday.

It was a makeup game played at Stadium Park.

Trailing 3-2, Levi Newell started the rally by scoring on a fielder’s choice, then two batters later, Carson Smith gave the Cougars the lead for good with a run of his own. With two outs, Dierks Knoch stole home, then Ries Wise delivered an RBI single that plated TJ Stoller, giving Van Wert a 6-3 lead. Ethan Rupert’s RBI double scored Levi Eddins and accounted for the final run of the inning.

The Cougars tacked on two more runs in the sixth when Josh Halker scored on a bases loaded walk, then Jacob Place crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

The Wildcats plated three runs in the top of the seventh.

Smith pitched the first five innings and allowed three runs on four hits with a pair of strikeouts and five walks. Stoller pitched the remaining two innings allowed a pair of hits while striking out one and walking two.

Van Wert (5-2-3) will play at Wapakoneta on Monday.