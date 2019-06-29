New scholarship established by Knerrs

VW independent/submitted information

Colby and Susan Knerr are establishing a scholarship fund in memory of his grandparents, Otto and Cara Knerr.

Otto was veteran of World War I and after the war, married Clara. They farmed in Union Township and their five sons graduated from the Union School. The Knerr Fund will provide scholarships to Crestview seniors pursuing careers in agriculture.

The Convoy Community Foundation originated in 1979 to support and fund projects and scholarships in the Convoy area. The foundation and its trustees are in charge of maintaining the Memorial Endowment Fund, whose purpose is to generate monies to be used by the Convoy Community Foundation in carrying out its charitable activities. Donations and proceeds from the Memorial Endowment Fund will be used to benefit individuals and communities in the Crestview school district.

A donation has been made to the Convoy Community Foundation. Pictured from left to right: Bob Schumm, Sarah and Colby Knerr, Jeanne O’Leary and Carl Etzler. Photo provided

It is anticipated that other monies will be donated to support such special projects and might be undertaken by the local school, parks, churches, libraries, fire and emergency medical service departments as well as any other projects the foundation board decides will benefit residents of the area.

The foundation conducts its charitable activities using donations that can be used for projects or using funds specified to be pooled for investment using income generated by the fund principal assuring donors that assets received by the fund will remain in perpetuity as a living memorial. Contributions are professionally managed giving donors the advantage of a diverse investment mix.

Those who establish a fund of $5,000 or more will have a plaque mounted at Crestview Local Schools. There are many options as to how to set up such a fund and those wanting more information should contact one of the foundation’s trustees – Denise Frey, Carl Etzler, Marcia Germann, Kristi Gamble, Bob Hall, Patti Keipper, Greg Kulwicki, Jeanne Leary, Craig Miller, Ron Schumm, Bob Schumm, and Gary Weck.