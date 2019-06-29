Legion baseball: Post 178 tops Post 140

Van Wert independent sports

Keaton Brown’s walk off single to center field scored Jaden Youtsey and gave Post 178 a 4-3 win over Greenville Post 140 on Friday.

Brown finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored, while Jalen McCracken, Hayden Maples, Brant Richardson and Jaxson Amweg each had a pair of hits.

Post 178 is scheduled to play a doubleheader against Findlay starting at noon Sunday at Smiley Park.