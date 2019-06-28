Middle Point Gold wins title

Middle Point Gold capped off a perfect 12-0 season on Wednesday evening as the team claimed championships in both their league and tournament. Pictured in front row from left to right: Owen Long, Grant Zielke, Chayse Overholt, Max Hammons and Jackson Ingledue. Middle row left to right: Lucas Grubb, Kale Kundert, Holden Price, Gavin Evans and Kody Hamilton. Back row left to right: Coach Tim Price and Coach Kevin Price Not pictured: Coach Chris Boyd and Manager Beckett Boyd. Photo submitted