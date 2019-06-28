McClurg resigns as Vantage OTC Director

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

The Vantage Board of Education accepted the resignation of Ohio Technical Center Director Missy McClurg and hired her replacement Thursday night.

McClurg, was hired in May, 2018, is leaving for a job at the Allen County Educational Service Center. Her resignation will take effect August 19.

Missy McClurg resigned as OTC Director at Vantage Career Center. File photo

McClurg’s replacement will be Kit Tyler, who formerly served as OTC/Adult Education Director at Vantage. She was given a two year contract.

Treasurer Laura Peters and the board closed out fiscal year 2019 during Thursday night’s meeting. Peters said the board had $12.9 million in revenue during the period, with appropriations totaling $11.8 million. She also presented estimates for fiscal year 2020, with projected revenues of $11.8 million and temporary appropriations of $12 million.

“I’m always very conservative with revenues and probably overstate appropriations for the expenditure side,” Peters told the board.

Board members heard a brief report from Cafeteria Manager Penny Baucom.

“The biggest obstacle this year was that we had our administrative review, but we passed,” Baucom said. “We passed both of our health inspections, and I do want to say that we are following all of the recommendations for the USDA guidelines. We follow them for the lunch, breakfast and snacks that we serve, so we’re in compliance with all of that.”

In other business, the board approved a two percent pay raise for Superintendent Rick Turner, and board members named former High School Director Tony Unverferth as Director of Staff Leadership and Student Engagement.

The board also approved several other hires, including Melanie Banks as Practical Nursing Program Clinical Instructor; Hartsel Bryant Jr., CDL Program Instructor; Russell Moorman, Firefighting Instructor; Steven Stechschulte, Police Academy Instructor; Cindy Krizan, Assessment Coordinator; Robert Ward, Customized Training Instructor, and Ron Schumm, FBPA Coordinator/Instructor.

The board accepted the resignation of Construction Equipment and Technology Instructor David Delano, effective August 12.

A resolution authorizing Turner and Peters to apply for state and federal grants was approved, along with the OTC catalog and student handbook; school lunch prices and the appointment of Turner to serve on the Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission for the 2019-2020 school year.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 1, in the district conference room.