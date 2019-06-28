Law Enforcement 6/28/2019

Delphos Police

June 23, no time listed – Officers were sent to the 900 block of Lima Ave., to assist in a neighbor dispute. Officers met with a male who stated that his neighbor’s children who live above him are dropping hazardous items on his property. Officers spoke with the children’s mother to correct the problem.

June 24, no time listed – Officers spoke with the mother of a juvenile who reported that her son had ran away from home. The juvenile had previously run away, but was located by officers and returned home. The juvenile was entered into a law enforcement database as missing.

June 24, no time listed – A male called the Delphos Police Department to report that a female was contacting him. The male wished to report this as the female has a protection order against him.

June 25, no time listed – An officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing the vehicle being operated with a registration violation. Officers made contact with the driver, Shanna Marler, 32, of Delphos, and found that her driver’s license was suspended. Marler was issued a citation for Failure to Reinstate and will appear in Van Wert Municipal Court.

June 26, no time listed – Officers were speaking with a male, Matthew Lause, 30, of Delphos, about an incident that they are investigating. At that time officers found that Lause had an active warrant out of Hancock County. Lause was taken into custody and later turned over to a Deputy from Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

June 26, no time listed – Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Elida Rd. in reference to a Criminal Damage complaint. Officers met with a resident there and found that someone had damaged items on her property.

June 26, no time listed – A female came to the police department to report an incident. The female told officers that two weeks prior to this date she was assaulted by a supervisor with whom she was working. The female did not believe that the supervisor was properly punished by the employer and wished to document the incident in case of further issues.

June 27, no time listed – Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of W. 3rd St, for a possible medical problem involving a baby. Officers arrived and found that the baby was fine, but during the investigation of the incident found items of drug paraphernalia in the mothers possession. The items were seized and a report forwarded to Children’s Services for a follow-up investigation.

June 28, no time listed – A female came to the police department to report a fraud incident with her bank account. The female told officers that someone had gained access to her bank account and had a sizable amount of money deposited and then withdrawn moments later. The female’s bank account was suspended for fraudulent activity. A report was taken for further investigation by the banks fraud department.