Baseball: Legion team wins, ACME ties

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert American Legion Post 178 8 Greenville Post 140 3

GREENVILLE — Post 178 scored five runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth on the way to an 6-3 win at Post 140 on Thursday.

Parker Conrad and Brant Richardson each drove in a pair of runs, Jon Lee had an RBI and Conrad, Jalen McCracken, Hayden Maples and Keaton Brown each had two hits.

Post 178 (4-6) will host Greenville at 7 p.m. tonight.

Van Wert 4 Shawnee 4

LIMA – Van Wert and Shawnee played to a 4-4 tie in ACME baseball on Thursday.

The game was called in the seventh inning due to heat lightning.

Ethan Rupert, Jacob Place and Travis France paced Van Wert’s nine hit attack with two hits each. Francis drove in a pair of runs and Rupert had an RBI.

Josh Halker pitched six innings and gave up thee hits while striking out eight and walking four.

Van Wert (4-2-3) will play at Delphos Jefferson tonight.