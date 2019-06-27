L’view board approves long list of items

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Personnel matters and routine agenda items were a big part of Wednesday night’s meeting of the Lincolnview Board of Education.

Kyle Williams was hired as varsity girls’ basketball coach (see Sports page), and Matt Evans as varsity girls’ assistant. Austin Ahlborn was approved as a music teacher and Katelyn Lloyd was hired as a junior high English teacher.

Lincolnview Board President Kirk Berryman takes in information during Wednesday’s meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Bri Fishpaw was hired as seventh grade girls’ basketball coach, while Danielle Profit and Brooke Lehman will serve as co-head cheerleading advisors.

Volunteer coaches approved were Rhonda Dannenfelser and Ryanne Bollenbacher, high school volleyball; Al Arnold, Marla Kemler and Dylan Verhoff, high school track coaches; Kyle Stechschulte and Eric Giessler, high school baseball coaches; Josh Maxey, soccer; Ally Buzzard, junior high cheerleading, and Kendra Heffelfinger, junior high track.

In other business, the board approved various agenda items, including a memorandum of understanding with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office for a school resource officer for the 2019-2020 school year; membership in the Ohio Coalition For Equity and Adequacy of School Funding; a contract with the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center; an agreement with Van Wert City Schools for the CEO program; Van Wert Health for athletic training services; a contract with Scott Equity for gas and diesel fuel; 4-K Tire for tires for district vehicles and Interstate Gas Supply for electricity.

The board also set cafeteria prices for the upcoming school year.

Treasurer Troy Bowersock told the board he doesn’t expect much in the way of new money once Governor Mike DeWine signs the new state budget, which must be done by June 30.

“If you look at the Senate’s version of the budget, it’s similar to the House version,” Bowersock said. “There isn’t a major windfall for Lincolnview. Basically, we’re looking at an additional $53,000 in year one and an additional $11,000 in year two.”

Bowersock also broke down existing Tax Increment Financing (TIF) arrangements involving Lincolnview.

“Currently we have 11 TIFs on the books and they range from 15 years to 20 years,” Bowersock explained. “The percentages that taxes that are diverted away from the school range from 70 percent to 88.5 percent.”

Board members honored track and field athletes Alek Bowersock, Jacob Keysor, Brad Korte, Camden Miller, Joe Sadowski, Dylan Schimmoeller, Karter Tow and Logan Williams for competing at the state track and field championships.

During his report to the board, junior high/high school principal Brad Mendenhall said the fall OHSAA parent meeting will be held August 1 and he noted the annual open house is scheduled for August 15. He also talked about new enrollments.

“I’ve been really busy the last couple of weeks getting kids enrolled in school, requesting records and making schedules,” Mendenhall explained.

Elementary principal Nita Meyer told the board that summer school was canceled due to a lack of interest, and she said class lists for the new school year will be posted August 5.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.