Camp Clay sponsor

YMCA Camp Clay Director Kevin Morrison thanked Van Wert Family Dentistry for its generous sponsorship of the Aqua Park and splash pad. Shown with Morrison are Dr. Jerry Bungei, Dr. Jenny Swick, Allisha Ostendorf, Tami Reindel, Melissa Knepper, Rian Stetler, Andrea Recker, Linda, Hilvers, Krista Inkrott and Stephanie Will. Area residents can enjoy $3 admission Monday through Thursday all summer, thanks to the YMCA’s business sponsors. Photo submitted