VWCS board meeting location changed

Van Wert independent news

Due to a scheduling conflict, the location of this Wednesday’s meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education has been changed from the Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center to the Van Wert High School/Middle School Media Center.

Those attending should use the main entrance (at the canopy) at the Middle School.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m.