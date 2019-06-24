Monday Mailbag: baseball and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions about local baseball players, OHSAA’s playoff football format, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona and the NBA draft.

Q: Who were some of the best high school baseball players you saw this past season? Name withheld upon request

A: There were a number of fine players just in Van Wert County.

From Van Wert, Lawson Blackmore, Owen Treece, Jaxson Amweg, Hayden Maples, Nathan Temple, Parker Conrad and Jalen McCracken come to mind.

From Lincolnview, Jaden Youtsey, Ethan Kemler, Gavin Carter, Landon Price and Collin Overhholt were among the top players around and from Crestview, Brant Richardson, Korbin Hartman, Kole Small and Griffin Painter were fun to watch.

Q: Is OHSAA staying with the Friday-Saturday football playoff format this year? Name withheld upon request

A: According to Ohio High School Athletic Association Director of Communications Tim Stried, this fall’s playoff format will remain Friday and Saturday. I’m sure Division I games will be played on Friday nights, with the remaining divisions to be determined.

The OHSAA went to a Friday only format in 2017 and it didn’t go over well. The majority of coaches probably liked it, but fans and media didn’t seem to care for the format, hence the switch back last year.

I don’t see the Friday only playoff format returning anytime soon.

Q: Is Terry Francona overrated as a manager? Name withheld upon request

A: In my opinion, no.

He has over 1,600 career wins and won two World Series titles with Boston and took the Cleveland Indians to the World Series in 2016. His winning percentage in Cleveland is .560 and he hasn’t had a losing season while leading the Tribe.

One could argue that the American League Central Division is weak, but a win is a win. You could also argue that he’s doing a very good job so far this season, given the fact that the team doesn’t have many stars and has been bitten by the injury bug.

Q: I watched some of the NBA draft on Thursday and heard several of the players drafted were expected to play in the G-League or overseas. If they can’t play at the NBA level, why draft them or pay them big money? Name withheld upon request

A: It’s a question I’ve wondered about for a while.

If I’m drafting a player, especially in the upper half of the first round, I’d like to think that he would be able to contribute something fairly soon. However, I think a lot of players get drafted for potential.

Here’s a prime example: remember Kosta Koufas from Ohio State? He was taken with the 23rd pick of the 2008 NBA draft. Since then he’s bounced around and played on five teams. The potential was there when he was drafted, but he hasn’t exactly been an all league player.

It seems some of these guys that get sent to the G-League or overseas never resurface. I guess that’s just the way it works.

While it’s comparing apples to oranges, look how many baseball players get drafted by Major League teams and are never heard from again. It’s just part of the process.

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, simply email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.