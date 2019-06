Fortunately, Bless the Rains didn’t bring rain, but sunny skies as the tribute group performed the music of rock supergroup Toto in Fountain Park on Friday evening, singing hits such as “Africa”, “Roseanne”, and “I Won’t Hold You Back” in front of a large audience. The concert was one of this year’s Fountain Park Summer Music Series sponsored by the Van Wert County Foundation. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent