City fishing derby…

The Van Wert Parks & Recreation Department invites children ages 3-13 and their guardians to Smiley Park Pond on Saturday, June 29, for a fishing tournament. The tournament will start at 9 a.m. and end at 11 that morning. This is a free event for children looking to enjoy nature while fishing with friends and family. Participants will need to bring their own fishing rods, bait, and tackle. Prizes will be awarded to those children who catch the most fish and the biggest fish.photo provided