Church makes donation

The Rev. Harold Shafer (left) of First Presbyterian Church presents a monetary donation from the Mission Committee to Kathy Taylor, director of Crisis Care Line/House of Transition. House of Transition is open to women, women with children, men, and men with children who need shelter due to abusive situations. The Crisis Care Line, 419.238.4357, is available 24/7. First Presbyterian Church Mission Committee raises funds in various ways. The money raised is then distributed to local non-profits, world and Presbyterian missions.