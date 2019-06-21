CERT vehicle hit while at US 30 truck fire

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) had one of three units dispatched to a tractor-trailer fire on U.S. 30 damaged when it was hit by a commercial vehicle while providing traffic control at the fire scene early Thursday morning.

One of three vehicles of the Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) providing traffic control for a tractor-trailer fire on U.S. 30 is shown after a collision with a commercial vehicle. CERT photos

CERT was dispatched shortly before midnight Wednesday to the 2-mile marker on U.S. 30, neat the intersection with Ohio 49. CERT deployed three units to the scene and coordinated with the Convoy Fire Department and the Van Wert Sheriff’s Office in re-routing westbound traffic. At approximately 3:30 a.m. a commercial vehicle struck one of the CERT vehicles that was parked on U.S. 30.

“I’m so glad that none of the CERT members were injured in the crash,” said CERT Chairman Mark Klausing. “As you may have read or heard, there have been several emergency responders getting struck while doing traffic control in other events on highways. I can’t stress it enough to pay attention while driving.”

A tractor-trailer rig smolders after a fire on U.S. 30 early Thursday morning.

The CERT vehicle involved in the accident is mainly used for family assistance during a house fire or a disaster. The vehicle’s operating status will be evaluated as to whether it can be repaired or whether the Van Wert Emergency Management Agency will need to replace the vehicle as soon as possible.

The accident remains under investigation by the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.