Post 178 falls to Napoleon River Bandits

Van Wert independent sports

Napoleon exploded for six runs in the sixth inning to edge Van Wert American Legion Post 178 8-3 at Russell Fisher Field on Tuesday.

All three of Post 178’s runs were scored in the first inning – Jaden Youtsey tripled in Jalen McCracken and Jon Lee, followed by a sacrifice fly that plated Youtsey.

The River Bandits answered with a run in the second and one in the fifth, then put up six the following inning.

McCracken, Lee, Youtsey, TJ Reynolds, and Austin Cotterman each had hits for Post 178. Owen Treece pitched the first five innings and gave up a pair of runs on five hits. Brandon Zuber pitched the sixth and gave up six runs on four hits, while Cotterman came out for the seventh inning and allowed one hit.

Post 178 (3-5) is scheduled to host Sidney on Thursday.