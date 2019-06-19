Marsh has spring celebration-graduation

VW independent/submitted information

The Marsh Foundation School held its annual spring celebration on June 5. The day included a musical production of The Wizard of Oz, a graduation ceremony, and luncheon for the students and their families. Four students earned and received their diplomas.

Many of the youths’ friends and families, as well as community members, joined in on the celebration. More than 40 students participated in the day’s activities.

Suzie Hall (center) is surrounded by Marsh Foundation School teachers and staff. She was recognized for 32 years in education and presented with a plaque recognizing her retirement at the recent graduation ceremony. Marsh photo

Many received academic awards for their successes throughout the school year. This year’s event was extra special because Suzie Hall was recognized for her retirement and 32 years in education; and the Bagley Auditorium was officially named in honor of past director Ron Bagley.

Marsh Foundation Principal Robbie Breese recognized and congratulated teacher Suzie Hall on her retirement. Hall taught for 32 years, with 25 of those years being at The Marsh Foundation School. On behalf of The Marsh, Breese presented Hall with a plaque during the ceremony expressing gratitude for all she’s given to the students she’s taught.

This year, Marsh Foundation Historian Ron Bagley served as an honorary guest at the graduation ceremony and spoke to the students during the ceremony. Bagley served The Marsh Foundation from 1962-1991 as a teacher, principal, and director. He spoke about some history of the Marsh Foundation, Hilinda Marsh’s resolutions to lead a better life, and challenged Marsh students and graduates “to be the best that you can be.”

A surprise announcement was made at the 2018 Marsh Foundation Christmas party that the Administration Building’s auditorium was to be renamed Bagley Auditorium in Bagley’s honor. It is now official and naming plaques have been hung.