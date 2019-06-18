Summer ball: VW tops Blue Jays

Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS — Van Wert improved to 3-0 on the young ACME baseball season with a 5-1 win over Delphos St. John’s at Stadium Park on Monday.

The Cougars had just three hits, but took advantage of Blue Jay mistakes, scoring on a wild pitch in the third inning and an error in the sixth.

Levi Eddins led Van Wert with a hit and two RBIs, while Owen Treece and Ries Wise accounted for the team’s remaining hits.

Ethan Rupert pitched a complete game for the Cougars, allowing just three hits while striking out three and walking four.

Van Wert is scheduled to host Ottawa-Glandorf on Wednesday.