Health-Business-Industry Fair scheduled

VW independent/submitted information

A Health, Business, and Industry Fair will be held Wednesday, June 26, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., in the Junior Fair Building on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Several businesses will be present to share info with people on services they offer, including health related topics, insurance needs, home improvements, and more.

Free blood pressure and pulse oximetry checks, as well as balance screenings, are being offered by area hospitals. Admission is free, lunch is available for donation, and there will be door prizes.