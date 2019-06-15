VWHS Class of 1963 holds supper in May

VW independent/submitted information

DELPHOS — Local members of the Van Wert High School Class of 1963 held their May supper recently at the Delphos Eagles. The following 20 members and guests attended:

Mike Long, Dave and Angie Watkins, Nancy (O’Bryant) Schirm, Sherrill (Holtsberry) Emerick, Gary and Carol (Spry) Mohr, Denny Wilhelm, Tim Hoghe, Karen (Stittsworth) Madison, Larry and Vickie (Heath) Royer, Karen (Linser) Gilliland, Donna (Broerman) Keller and John Osting, Judy Kyle, Tim and Trish Rolsten, and Gary and Beverlee (Fell) Profit.

The supper on June 25 will be held at Wild Hare BBQ on the Hickory Sticks Golf Course at 4:45 p.m. Those planning to attend should contact Bev Profit.