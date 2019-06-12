Photo shoot planned at Indian Lake

The Van Wert Area Photography Club has selected the Indian Lake region as the location of their next photo shoot on Friday, June 15. The plan is to meet at Cassano’s Pizza King, 424 E. Main St., in Russell’s Point, across from McDonald’s, at 1:30 p.m. Lunch and sites to photograph will be determined at that time.

Cheryl Konst’s photo of the overflow at Indian Lake.

Anyone around Van Wert who would like to ride along and participate in the shoot should call 567.259.8951 to reserve one of the three available seats by Thursday, June 14, at 9 p.m. You may also leave a voice or text message at that time. The car will leave promptly from 431 Boyd Ave. at 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

At this writing, the forecast is for a dry day with temperatures in the low to mid 70’s, so don’t forget your sunscreen and sun glasses.