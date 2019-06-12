More Power Plant donates to Crestview

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The staff of the Robert P. Mone Plant has announced a $500 donation in support of Crestview Local Schools’ industrial arts program.

According to Chris Dunno, the plant’s operations and maintenance technician principal, “The Mone staff is happy to support Crestview Schools’ vocational education curriculum. It’s a noble cause, and we applaud Crestview Local School District’s efforts to advance the abilities of trade workers. We hope that our contribution encourages those students who are considering a back-to-basics career path. Technical agility and the aspiration to work with your hands is an honorable pursuit.”

Opened in 2002 and located in Van Wert County, the Robert P. Mone Plant is a natural gas peaking facility that generates power in times of high demand — generally during days of extreme temperatures.