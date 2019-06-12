Come together in harmony, song

“Come Together” was released as the opening track of The Beatles album, Abbey Road, on October 6, 1969, in the U.S. and was on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 16 weeks.

By Tafi Stober

John Lennon wrote the lyrics of “Come Together” with a knowledge that the ambiguous lyrics would mean something vividly different to many different types of people.

To refresh the memory of the lyrics to this iconic song, here’s an indulgence:



Here come old flat top

He come groovin’ up slowly

He got ju ju eyeballs

He one holy roller

He got hair down to his knee

Got to be a joker

He just do what he please



He wear no shoeshine

He got toe jam football

He got monkey finger

He shoot Coca-Cola

He say I know you, you know me

One thing I can tell you is

You got to be free



Come together, right now

Over me



He bad production

He got walrus gumboot

He got Ono sideboard

He one spinal cracker

He got feet down below his knee

Hold you in his armchair

You can feel his disease



Come together, right now

Over me



He roller coaster

He got early warning

He got muddy water

He one Mojo filter

He say one and one and one is three

Got to be good looking

‘Cause he’s so hard to see



Come together right now

Over me



The lyrics at first read, and without the popular musical track to support them, are quite an abstract departure from the story-telling songs that made the Beatles famous. However, the song gained a strong community around it as it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Friday nights in Fountain Park have a similar response.

Community is defined as a body of persons having a common social interest. In this case, that common social interest is music. No matter if Van Wert County is home or not, once in Fountain Park, it is one big family and we become one big community soaking in the sights and sounds that have become a hallmark of our historic downtown.



No doubt the artists this summer on the Fountain Park stage and their musical style will change from week to week — some of them sharing songs of great popular appeal and others presenting musical talents that may be lesser known or “abstract.” But because our Friday nights are about community, all people from different walks, background, and beliefs — in and out of Van Wert County — will come together, brought into harmony by a song.



‘”Let’s slow it down with a swampy bass-and-drums vibe’. I came up with a bass line, and it all flowed from there,” quipped John Lennon of the song “Come Together”.