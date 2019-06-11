Random Thoughts: NBA Finals & more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around the NBA Finals, a fine showing by Northwest Ohio, Canal Park, unusual minor league baseball team names, Duke Johnson and football regional assignments.

NBA Finals

Why do I have the feeling that Toronto and Golden State will go the full seven games, with the Warriors somehow pulling out yet another NBA championship?

Yes, I know Kevin Durant was hurt again but if I’m a Raptors fan, I’m squirming a bit right now. Monday night was the night to end the series at home but it didn’t happen.

Thursday’s Game No. 6 in Oakland should be very interesting.

What a run

A tip of the cap to Van Wert, Antwerp, Minster and Coldwater for making it to the state baseball tournament. It’s not often that you see four teams from the same small area make it to a state tournament.

As it turns out, Van Wert and Antwerp lost to the eventual state champions, which is nothing to be ashamed of. Coldwater won yet another state title for the MAC.

The reviews are in

From everything I’ve heard, people who went to Canal Park in Akron for state tournament baseball really seemed to enjoy the place.

The only minor complaints would be parking can be an adventure, but that can be said for Columbus or any bigger city hosting a state tournament, and the fact that it’s not centrally located.

The state tournament will be played there again next year and it won’t be surprising to see a three year agreement between OHSAA and Canal Park after that.

Minor league baseball team names

I happen to really enjoy minor league baseball, including the unusual team names. Now, many of those names/mascots have regional meaning, but they’re still fun.

My favorites so far – the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the New Orleans Baby Cakes and the Hartford Yard Goats, which may be my favorite.

Duke Johnson

Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson wants out of Cleveland. He requested a trade shortly after the Browns signed Kareem Hunt, but the team has yet to honor the request.

I understand both sides – he wants an opportunity to get more touches somewhere else, while the Browns would like to keep him around because he’s a valuable weapon.

Personally, I think he’s making a mistake, but I also believe his request will be granted sometime before the season begins.

Football regional assignments

The Ohio High School Athletic Association will release regional football assignments this week, perhaps as soon as today.

I can’t imagine there will be many changes in this area, but who knows.

If you have thoughts on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.