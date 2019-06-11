Dorothy Mae Murray

Dorothy Mae Murray, 89, of Van Wert, passed away at 3 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born October 10,1929, in Van Wert County, the daughter of George F. and Lula Christina (Mullen) Keihl, who both preceded her in death. On August 3, 1946, she married Roy Ramon Murray, who passed away July 7, 2006.

Survivors include two daughters-in-law, Mary Murray of Delphos and Marilyn Sue Murray of Van Wert; a granddaughter; and three great-grandchildren.

Three sons, Ramon C., Brian K., and Vernon D. Murray, and a granddaughter, Amy Morrow, also preceded her in death.

There will be no services.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.