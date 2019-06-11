Area Agency on Aging 3 to have meeting

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Area Agency on Aging 3 is conducting regional coordinated public transit-human services transportation plan update meetings for Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, and Van Wert counties.

Two public meetings will be held on July 3 and July 17 at 10 a.m. at the Area Agency on Aging 3, 2423 Allentown Road in Lima. The agenda includes a review of content of the current plan, unmet transportation needs, existing coordination efforts, and the process for developing a new action plan through 2022.

This public meeting will provide a unique opportunity for the public to share transportation needs and vision for their community, particularly the transportation needs for older adults and individuals with disabilities. Transportation providers, human service agencies, and other advocates for transportation and/or services for older adults, individuals with disabilities, people with low incomes, and the general public will also want to attend to discuss this important topic of passenger transportation challenges and needs.

If possible, RSVP by Friday, July 12, to Beca Sheidler, 419.371.5942 or bsheidler@psa3.org.

The Area Agency on Aging 3 is an accessible facility. Those who require any additional assistance or transportation to the meeting, need contact the person listed above.

Interested parties unable to attend may send their comments regarding transportation needs in the region to bsheidler@psa3.org, or to 2423 Allentown Road, Lima, OH 45805, attention Mobility Manager.