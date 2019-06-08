Post 178 splits Friday doubleheader

Van Wert independent sports

OTTAWA — Van Wert American Legion Post 178 split a Legion ball doubleheader on Friday, falling to Findlay Post No. 3 13-0, then rebounding with a 10-4 win over Coshocton. Both games were played at Ottawa Memorial Park.

Post 178 had just two hits against Findlay, including one by Lincolnview’s Jaden Youtsey.

In the win over Findlay, Post 178 trailed 4-3 but exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning. Youtsey had a team high three RBIs, driving in all three runs with a bases loaded double in the sixth. Crestview’s Brant Richardson finished two with RBIs, and nine Post 178 players had at least one hit.

Post 178 is now 2-3 on the season.