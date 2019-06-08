The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019

Peony Fest begins…

Lots of people were out Friday (above) for the start of the 2019 Van Wert Peony Festival in downtown Van Wert. In addition to a variety of events and activities held Friday, those attending could choose from a number of food and beverage vendors and also listen to Turn It Up (below), a Southern rock group who performed in Fountain Park to kick off The Van Wert County Foundation’s Summer Music Series. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

