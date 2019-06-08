Peony Fest begins…

Lots of people were out Friday (above) for the start of the 2019 Van Wert Peony Festival in downtown Van Wert. In addition to a variety of events and activities held Friday, those attending could choose from a number of food and beverage vendors and also listen to Turn It Up (below), a Southern rock group who performed in Fountain Park to kick off The Van Wert County Foundation’s Summer Music Series. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent