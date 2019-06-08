Antwerp, Minster fall in state semifinals

Van Wert independent sports

AKRON — Antwerp and Minster saw their respective seasons come to an end in the Division IV baseball state semifinals at Canal Park on Friday.

Toronto 8 Antwerp 0

Toronto’s A.J. Clegg held Antwerp to just four hits, as the Red Knights claimed an 8-0 win over the Archers.

Cole Seslar, Austin Lichty, Dylan Hines and Blake Schuette accounted for Antwerp’s hits, while Toronto finished with 10 hits.

The Red Knights took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, then added a pair of runs in the third, one in the fourth and four more in the top of the seventh.

The Archers finished the season 19-6.

Hillsdale 1 Minster 0

A sacrifice fly in the second inning was the difference, as Hillsdale edged Minster 1-0.

The game, which took just an hour and 20 minutes, was a pitchers duel. Falcons pitcher Jay Luikhart held the Wildcats to just two hits, while Minster starter Austin Brown gave up only three hits.

There were no errors in the game.

Minster ended the season at 22-8, while Hillsdale improved to 23-2 and will face Toronto in the Division IV state championship game at 1 p.m. on Sunday.