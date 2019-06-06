Sign up for Lincolnview Baseball Camp

There’s still time for baseball players in grades kindergarten through eighth grade to register for the 2019 Lincolnview Baseball Camp, which will be held June 10, 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. each day at the Lincolnview varsity baseball field.

Lancer baseball coaches, members of the varsity team and alumni will help teach youngsters base running, throwing progression, pitching, catching, hitting, bunting, infield and outfield work, sliding and general knowledge of the game, and intra-camp games will be played.

Campers will be assigned for instruction and competition based on age and ability.

Awards will include Camper of the Week in each age group, Most Improved in each age group and the Charlie Hustle Award.

The cost is $30, which includes a T-shirt. Campers should bring baseball gloves, a baseball hat, cleats (if possible), water bottles and baseball pants or athletic shorts.

Registration forms are available at the Lincolnview Elementary and High School office.