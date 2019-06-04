VW SWCD planning special board election

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District will hold a special election for two District Board of Supervisor positions at the Ag Banquet (70th Annual Meeting) on Tuesday, August 6, at the Van Wert Senior Center, 220 Fox Road in Van Wert.

Individuals interested in running in the election for the board position may stop in the Van Wert SWCD office, 1185 Professional Drive in Van Wert, to pick up a nomination petition form. Potential candidates need to secure at least 10 valid signatures from residents and/or landowners from Van Wert County on the petition form. Petitions need to be submitted to the Van Wert SWCD by 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 2.

Candidates meeting the eligibility requirements of 18 years of age or older and reside in Van Wert County and the deadline will be listed on the ballot for the special election.