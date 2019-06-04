United Way providing popcorn for parade

VW independent/submitted information

In celebration of the Van Wert Peony Parade and Festival and reaching its campaign goal, the United Way of Van Wert County will be passing out popcorn during Saturday’s Grand Parade.

The United Way is busy planning several events that will be happening this year, such as its new 2019 campaign; a new event, “Chip in for Change”, to be held at Hickory Sticks Golf Course on September 13; the Day of Caring event to be held September 27; and several other events planned for this year.

United Way of Van Wert County is a very busy organization that works closely with local agencies providing funds to help with local food pantries, housing, and various needs of community members.