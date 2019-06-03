New ownership…

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribboncutting ceremony Saturday to celebrate the new ownership of Sisters Bridal Boutique in downtown Van Wert. Jenna Daley, new owner of the store, said she has worked as a bridal stylist there for the past 1½ years before taking advantage of an opportunity to purchase the store from the original owner, Pam Brown. Daley said hours will remain the same, as will the personal service offered by the store when it opened nine years ago. Also Saturday, Daley received the top award for the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation’s recently held Business Plan Challenge. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent