Furry friends donated

First United Methodist Elementary Sunday school classes collected change throughout Lent and Easter to purchase stuffed furry friends. These furry friends will be donated to Marsh Foundation for blessing bags for foster children. The classes collected enough change to purchase 14 furry friends. First United Methodist Church is located at 113 W. Central Ave., across from Fountain Park. For more information, contact the church at firstchurch@wcoil.com or 419.238.0631, extension 302.