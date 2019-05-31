Latta to hold Delphos constituent session

VW independent/submitted information

BOWLING GREEN — The office of U.S. Representative Bob Latta will host casework on-site, with staff members available to assist constituents with federal department or agency issues, from 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursday, June 6, in the conference room of the Delphos Municipal Building.

Casework on-site is offered by Latta’s office to make his constituent services more accessible to area residents. Residents are not required to RSVP, but should contact the congressman’s office at 800.541.6446 if they have questions.