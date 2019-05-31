Brumback Library to begin Summer Reading Program

Brumback Library’s Main Branch in downtown Van Wert. photo submitted

VW independent/submitted information

Registration for the Brumback Library’s 2019 annual Summer Reading Program will officially begin this Saturday, June 1.

For the Summer Reading Program, children will choose books to check out and read. Brumback Library has thousands of good titles. It has picture books and juvenile fiction books, but it also offers folklore, poetry, and biographies, as well as non-fiction titles on a myriad of topics. When children return the books to the Library, they list the titles on a recording sheet.

Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and caregivers are encouraged to sit and read with their young children. Older brothers and sisters are encouraged to read to their siblings. If both are Summer Reading participants, they may both record these titles on their sheets. Parents are encouraged to read with their school-age children too. Parents and children can take turns reading. Every 40 pages of a chapter book counts as one book.

Each week there will be an activity at Main Library for the Read-to-Me Group, plus a puzzle or challenge for Listening and Reading Club members at all of the library’s sites (click here for Week 1’s schedule of events). Thanks to the generosity of many Van Wert County businesses and other donors, there will be drawings for a variety of prizes. Participants must record at least one book title on their sheets and complete an entry blank each week to be eligible for the drawings.

Children who read at least 20 books by Monday, July 15, will be eligible to receive a ticket to a Fort Wayne TinCaps baseball game. They will also receive a certificate at the conclusion of the program. Children who read at least 25 books will receive a gold seal on their certificate as well. Local restaurants will once again reward children with food coupons for their reading accomplishments.

Participants who have read at least 10 books are invited to register for the MapCap Puppet production of The Great Space Caper on Tuesday, June 18, at the Marsh Foundation Bagley Auditorium. They may also register to see Toy Story 4 on June 25 or 26, and the Fort Wayne Youtheatre production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream on Monday, July 8, at the Bagley Auditorium on the Marsh Foundation campus.

Children who have registered for the Summer Reading Program by July 1 and have read at least 10 books will be eligible to attend Brumback Library’s carnival at Trinity Friends Family Life Center on Wednesday, July 24.

Teenagers, young adults, and adults also have an opportunity to participate in Summer Reading. For every five books read this summer, readers may list the book titles and their names on an entry blank to enter a drawing for prizes. Details are available at the Circulation Desk.

Visit the Brumback Library, 215 W. Main St. in Van Wert, or any of the five branches in Convoy, Middle Point, Ohio City, Willshire, or Wren, to register for the program.

For more information on the Summer Reading Program, contact Brumback Library at 419.238.2168.