Booster Club congratulates athletes

To the Editor:

As the 2018-2019 school year comes to an end, Van Wert High School Athletic Booster Club would like to take a moment to congratulate all of our student athletes that competed this past year and thank the many community members who supported our athletes via the Athletic Booster Club.

Through numerous business sponsors and our annual membership drive, we were able to do the following for our athletes:

Hosted Fall/Winter/Spring Meet the Team Nights

Paid for expenses associated with the Homecoming Parade and grand Marshall

Provided money for all State Bound athletes and purchased ads in our local newspapers for State bound teams and individual qualifiers

Paid for paint for Cougar Paws and car windows as a way to promote Cougar Pride

Paid for the renewal of PLT4M (the weight lifting program that is available to all coaches for their athletes)

Made a donation to YWCA Festival of Trees as a way to give back to our community

Provided support to all sports teams (please contact a Booster Club Executive Officer for a more comprehensive list) – including but not limited to:

Donated to second annual Cancer Classic Softball Tournament

Purchased swim caps for VWHS Swim Team

Purchased locker room stools for VWHS Girls’ Basketball

Fully funded Acme Baseball

Purchased practice uniforms for VWHS Football Team

Paid for athletes to attend Tennis Camp

Purchased range finders for VWHS Golf Team

Paid for VWHS Soccer Team to attend a Columbus Crew soccer game

“Our mission is to inspire and promote Cougar Pride in every Cougar athlete. We work very hard to stay true to our mission in all that we do throughout the school year,” stated recently appointed Athletic Booster Club President Michelle Gunter. “We are very proud of what we’ve accomplished this year. We are already looking forward to next year with hopes to grow our club and continue to find new and better ways to support our student athletes.

“We are also excited to announce that we are going to start a Scholarship Fund from our 2019-2020 Membership Drive,” Gunter said. “Through an application process, one male and one female athlete will be awarded a scholarship of $500 at the end of next school year. We feel this is an excellent way to give back to our student athletes and support their future endeavors.”

To become a member of the Van Wert High School Athletic Booster Club follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitteror contact an executive officer: Michelle Gunter, R.J. Coleman, Bre Sudduth, or LeeAnn Pratt.

Van Wert Athletic Booster Club

via email