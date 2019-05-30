Matthew B. Schulte

Matthew B. Schulte, 82, of Van Wert, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Matthew was born June 9, 1936, in Decatur, Indiana, the son of Fredrick and Annette (Putz) Schulte, who both proceeded him in death, along with a brother, William, and a grandson, Luke Tobias.

Matthew retired from Dana Corporation after a 36-year career and served in the United States Army for two years. Matthew enjoyed traveling and spending time with his kids, grandkids, and family.

He is survived by his wife, Lowanda, of Van Wert; his three sons, Paul (Teresa) Tobias of Hermann, Missouri, Bob (Linda) Tobias of Van Wert and Florida, and Steve Tobias (Jenny Tobias) of Van Wert. His grandchildren, Anjie Hanicq, Heather Maley, Bobbi Baker, Brandon Tobias, Matt Tobias, Lana Tobias, Jennifer Tobias, and Sarah Johnson. Along with 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.