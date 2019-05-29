Law Enforcement 5/29/19

Van Wert Police

May 29, 12:47 p.m. — Zachary R. Baker, 32, of Convoy, was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court in connection with child support payments.

May 28, 8:01 a.m. — Daniel C.L. Vibbert, 28, of 811 E. Main St., was arrested on a warrant issued on behalf of the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

May 27, 3:01 p.m. — Christopher C. McClellan, 39, of 111 Gleason Ave., was charged with persisting disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest related to an incident at his residence. He was later (4:47 p.m.) charged with persisting disorderly conduct related to his actions at Van Wert Health.

May 25, 11:49 p.m. — Trentin R.J. Ringwald, 16, 10722 U.S. 127, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) following a traffic stop in the 700 block of North Washington Street. Editor’s note: The Van Wert independent’s policy is to publish the names of anyone age 16 or older who is charged with a crime.

May 26, 12:17 p.m. — Bennet A. McGuire, 21, of 948 Haley St., was charged with theft for allegedly shoplifting items at Chief’s Supermarket on South Shannon Street.

May 25, 8:41 p.m. — Jeremy C. Dunbar, 22, of 1122 E. Central Ave., was arrested on a warrant issued in Lima Municipal Court while at his residence.

May 25, 7:02 p.m. — Estynn M. Brown, 31, of Grover Hill, was arrested on a warrant issued in Paulding County Common Pleas Court while in the 200 block of East Main Street.

May 25, 7:29 p.m. — John L. Patterson, 33, of Van Wert West Apartments, 816 W. Main St., Apt. 40, was arrested on a warrant issued in Allen County.

May 22, 3:34 p.m. — Kimberly K. Patrick, 20, of Hicksville, was cited for public indecency while in the 100 block of South Avenue.

May 21, 5:29 a.m. — Michael J. Hellman, 18, of 1014 Elm St., and Ryan C. Hollingsworth, also 18, of 11141 Liberty-Union Road, were both cited for underage consumption while at Van Wert High School.

May 21, 9:39 a.m. — Harold O. Couch, 55, of 10323 Lincoln Highway, was cited for an open container violation while in the 800 block of North Washington Street.

May 20, 3:37 p.m. — Elisha J. Secrets, 21, of 243 College Ave., was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court, and was also charged with falsification.

May 19, 9:09 p.m. — Chad W. Diltz, 43, of 604 Leeson Ave., was cited for domestic violence for an incident that occurred at the intersection of Leeson Avenue and Shannon Street.

May 17, 2:07 p.m. — Seth W. Fuerst, 16, of 308 S. Chestnut St., was charged with possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia, while a 15-year-old juvenile was cited for a tobacco violation. The alleged offenses occurred at Franklin Park.

May 17, 10:37 a.m. — Ronald L. Doner, 65, of 407 S. Walnut St., was charged with domestic violence as a result of an incident at his residence.

May 15, 5:57 p.m. — Harold O. Couch, 55, whose listed address was 890 N. Washington St., was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear, while at the Holiday Inn & Suites, 140 Valam Drive.

May 15, 11:21 p.m. — Nathaniel M. Ginter, 22, of 1145-E Bell Ave., was charged with illegal cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia, while at his residence.