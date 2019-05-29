Betty Jean Cochensparger

Betty Jean Cochensparger, 92, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at The Meadows of Delphos.

She was born October 20, 1926, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Wendell and Irene (Williams) Holmes, who both preceded her in death. On August 17, 1945, she married Jack Cochensparger, who died August 11, 2004.

Survivors include a son, Jeffrey (Crystal) Cochensparger of Delphos; one daughter, Mary Jo (Richard) Behrns of Delphos; a granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.

A granddaughter also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Delphos, with the Rev. Rich Rakay officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where an Eastern Star service will begin at 6:30 that evening, and an hour prior to services Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Altar Guild or The Delphos Public Library.

