5 appear for criminal hearings in CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Five people appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week, including four who appeared for sentencing.

Zachariah Germann, 31, of Van Wert, was sentenced to a total of 360 days in jail — 180 days in jail on each of two assault charges, to be served concurrently, and 180 days on a fifth-degree felony count of possession of LSD, to be served consecutively to the assault charges.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield gave Germann credit for 184 days already served, leaving him with a 176-day jail sentence yet to serve. The judge will also consider an inpatient treatment option after 90 days of the sentence is served.

Ernest Vasconcellos, 50, of Van Wert, was sentenced to one year of community control, including 60 days in jail, with credit for 60 days already served, on a charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He must also undergo a mental health assessment, and any treatment recommended.

Jenifer L.J. Davis, 23, of Van Wert, was given one year of probation, including 90 days in jail, on a probation violation charge. Her probation term includes 200 hours of community service, an order to have no illegal drugs, random drug screens, and she must undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments, and any treatment recommended.

Christopher Knuth, 34, of Middle Point, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to provide notice of a change of address, a felony of the fifth degree, but sentencing was postponed until 9 a.m. Thursday, June 13.