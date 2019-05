WERT to carry Van Wert regional baseball

Van Wert independent sports

Radio station WERT 1220AM/104.3FM will broadcast Thursday’s Division II regional semifinal baseball game between No. 8 Van Wert and No. 3 Bowling Green live from Bowling Green’s Carter Park.

The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Should the Cougars win, WERT will also broadcast Friday’s regional championship game against Elyria Catholic or Vermilion.