Vantage holds senior awards ceremony

VW independent/submitted information

Family, friends, and home school representatives gathered recently at the annual Vantage Awards Ceremony to recognize the achievements and accomplishments of senior students enrolled in one of the 17 career technical programs. Awards of Distinction and scholarships highlighted the event, which was held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert.

Casey Etter, a senior in the Ag & Industrial Power Tech program, speaks to his peers and guests at the 2019 Vantage senior awards program. Vantage photos

James Shaffer (Vantage-Ag-Business, Class of 1977) a recent Alumni Hall of Fame inductee, was the guest speaker. He encouraged the students to continue using skills learned at Vantage throughout the rest of their life, to always be ready for life to throw them a curve ball, and to always find time to volunteer in their local communities.

The student speaker for this year’s ceremony was Casey Etter, a senior in the Ag and Industrial Power Tech program. Etter spoke of Vantage being a community of students who gained valued technical skills and training for their future careers and built inseparable friendships. He thanked Vantage teachers and staff members for their guidance, friendship, and support.

Each year, career technical teachers select outstanding students to receive an “Award of Distinction”. To be eligible for this award, a student must demonstrate leadership qualities at school, have outstanding achievement in their program area, show exceptional skills in the subject area, participate as an active member of a school career technical club and demonstrate cooperation, initiative and responsibility. This year’s “Award of Distinction” winners are: Casey Etter (Continental), Jared Sukup and Joshua Sukup (Antwerp), Ag and Industrial Power Technology; Bryce Slattman (Continental), Auto Technology; Jacob McClure and Jared McClure (Delphos Jefferson) and Lindsey Hill (Van Wert), Carpentry; Calob Thomas (Parkway), Construction Equipment Technology; Hailey Brenneman (Delphos Jefferson), Culinary Arts; Tegan Schroeder (Miller City), Early Childhood Education; Dylan Kemper and Ethan Geise (Ottoville), Ezra Friesner and Kory Kline (Van Wert), Industrial Mechanics; Minnie Miller (Delphos Jefferson), Interactive Media, Madeline Jenkins (Lincolnview), Medical Office Management; Hunter Winters (Parkway), Network Systems; Connor Hoersten (Fort Jennings) and Samantha Backus (Kalida), Precision Machining; and Daniel Ramey (Wayne Trace), Welding.

Kennedy Manufacturing presents a machinist’s rolling tool chest to an outstanding Precision Machining senior and a maintenance rolling tool chest to an outstanding Industrial Mechanics senior each year. Adam Schnipke (Ottoville) received the Kennedy Manufacturing Precision Machining “Senior of the Year” award and Kory Kline (Van Wert) was the recipient of the Industrial Mechanics “Senior of the Year” award.

Scholarship recipients were also recognized at the assembly. The Robert C. Stevens Scholarship is given by the Vantage Teachers Organization in memory of Bob Stevens, who taught Occupational Work Experience (OWE) at Vantage from 1976 until 1984. Students who are awarded this scholarship have shown outstanding achievement in their program area, while demonstrating initiative and perseverance. This year, the Robert C. Stevens Scholarship was awarded to Lindsey Core (Fort Jennings) and Ethan Geise (Ottoville).

The Vantage class of 2019 takes the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts center, each student in his or her home school graduation gowns, for the annual senior awards program.

The Robert Brandt Scholarship was established in 2011 in memory of Bob Brandt, the very first Vantage superintendent. This year’s scholarship was awarded to Ethan Geise (Ottoville) and presented by Vantage Superintendent Rick Turner.

Eric Hurless of the Van Wert Rotary Club presented the Van Wert Rotary Scholarship to Deberah Wilson (Crestview).

Emily Deatrick (Paulding), Delaney Ryan (Van Wert), Ashlin Schimmoeller (Delphos Jefferson), and Sarah Stetler (Parkway) were recipients of the American Red Cross ARC High School scholarship presented by Red Cross representative Marianne Hardesty.

Ted Verhoff presented the Toledo Molding and Die scholarship to Industrial Mechanics student Ethan Geise (Ottoville). LaShawn Granger and Pam Heck presented the Great Clips gift of stylist supplies to Cosmetology senior Madison Pennington (Crestview). James Boyd (Crestview), was awarded the Ohio Valley Associated Builders & Contractors (OVABC) Scholarship presented by Wendy Clouser and Debbie Smith. Casey Schwieterman and Neil Boerger of CROWN presented the CROWN Welding Senior of the Year scholarship to Daniel Ramey (Wayne Trace).

Several students received scholarships from UNOH, presented by Brock Atkins: Brian Edwards (Kalida), Braden Evans (Antwerp), Wyatt Hart, Jonathon Marshall, and Kassadee Stechschulte (Delphos Jefferson), Canyon Scirocco and Trent Vonderwell (Delphos St. Johns), Brock Stauffer (Crestview), Alexandra Strawser (Lincolnview) and Hunter Winters (Parkway).

In memory of Marcus Landin, a 2017 Industrial Mechanics graduate, who passed away suddenly due to a heart disease known as Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, whose family established The Marcus Landin Memorial Gift of tools. The recipient this year was Ethan Geise (Ottoville).

In March, 2014, Vantage Welding junior Robbie Seffernick lost his life in a car accident. His family established the “Hey Buddy” Robbie Seffernick Scholarship and Memorial Award, gifting a welding bag and tools to a current junior Welding student. This year’s award was presented to junior Welding student Jacksyn Nichols (Fort Jennings).

All student scholarship recipients were recognized at the Awards Assembly. This year, Vantage students received more than $200,000 in scholarships to continue their education.