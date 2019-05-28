Sheets honored by American Family Ins.

VW independent/submitted information

MADISON, Wisconsin — Devin Sheets, an American Family Insurance agency owner in Van Wert, has been recognized for providing an outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.

“An extraordinary customer experience is a top priority at American Family and our agency owners are a critical part of accomplishing that,” said Ann Hamilton, American Family Insurance customer experience vice president. “The select group of agency owners who have attained the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification have, according to their customers, consistently provided that outstanding service that is a differentiator for us among insurance providers.”

The service excellence distinction was determined through an evaluation process conducted under guidelines established through the company’s American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey which measures customers’ overall experience with their current American Family Insurance agency owner.

Sheets has been an agency owner for American Family since 2003. His agency office is located at 118 S. Washington St. in Van Wert.