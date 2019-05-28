Outdoorsmen to have trap-shooting class

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting a trap shooting program for beginners and individuals who have a basic knowledge of trap shooting and shotguns. The club is excited to use its new trap thrower that throws the birds in the conventional way, as well as imitating birds running across the ground.

For beginners, the course will start off with the basics: the use of shotguns and the shooting program. This includes safety, loading, and the maintenance of the firearm. Those taking the course do not need to have a shotgun for this program as the club has shotguns available for everyone. The club has 410 and 20-, and 12-gauge shotguns to use, both youth and adult models. The club also has NRA-certified Instructors and range safety officers to teach this class.

The first class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the Outdoorsmen’s Club. Youths from age 8 all the way up to early adults are welcome. Parents are encouraged to stay with the younger participants.

The program is free to all, but those wanting to participate need to preregister by calling Bruce Segovia at 419.230.6776.The club is located at 9093 Ringwald Road near Middle Point, just south of Huggy Bear Campground.